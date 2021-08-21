World War II Veteran’s remains finally reunited and buried in hometown

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A historical day was had in Mercer County, as a former resident and WWII veteran who was killed in action during the attack on Pearl Harbor, finally got reunited with his home in the Mountain State.

“It’s wonderful, it’s fantastic, this day is a blessing to our family because when we were in at the punchbowl where his remains were in 2010, we really didn’t think this was going to come true,” says a nephew of Wimmer, Terry Snyder.

After nearly 80 years of being buried in a mass grave at the National Memorial Cemetary of the Pacific in Hawaii, US Naval Fire Controlman 1st Class, Bernard Wimmer, finally got to be put to rest in the McClaugherty Family Cemetery in Princeton, West Virginia, the burial being led by the US Navy Honor Guard.

“The Pearl Harbor Survivors Association is what kind of drove it, and when we heard that they were going to try to identify everyone through DNA, we were ecstatic about it,” he says.

Wimmer, killed in action at the age of 28, aboard the US Oklahoma on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, was awarded the Purple Heart, the WWII Victory Medal, and the American Defense Medal for his outstanding service during such a horrific attack.

“It’s a relief to his family…his parents did not live to see this day. But as we were escorting the body, it said “welcome to West Virginia,” and it was a really good moment to feel his remains are coming back here to be buried in his home state, in his hometown,” Brian Krabbe, Retired Command SGT Major and representative of American Legion out of Bluefield, says.

The funeral service for Bernard Wimmer was held at the Memorial Funeral Directory in Princeton, the procession being led by the Ghost and the American Legion Riders.

