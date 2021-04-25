Woodrow Wilson, James Monroe both capture section titles

WOAY – On Saturday, Woodrow Wilson defeated Greenbrier East 66-57 on the road to win the Class-AAAA, Region 3, Section 2 championship. They will advance to face South Charleston in regionals next Wednesday.

On the same day, the Spartans will take on George Washington.

Meanwhile, 11 days after Greater Beckley handed James Monroe their only loss this season, the Mavericks got their revenge on Saturday. They won 69-52 to take home the Class-A, Region 3, Section 1 crown.

James Monroe takes on Greenbrier West in regionals, while the Crusaders will meet Webster County. Both games take place on Wednesday.

Check out highlights from both of these section title games above!

