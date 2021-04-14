Woodrow Wilson HS community loses 2020 graduate to fatal car crash

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The Woodrow Wilson High School community is mourning the loss of a Class of 2020 graduate.

Aiden Shehan passed away last night following a car crash on Harper Road in Beckley.

Shehan was a multi-sport student-athlete at Woodrow Wilson.

Both the high school and Beckley Football’s Facebook pages posted messages in tribute, including a GoFundMe link for his family.

That link is https://gofund.me/494b17fd.

The cause of the incident is reportedly still under investigation.

Related