Woodrow Wilson High School students raise money to begin construction on Wetland Project

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Woodrow Wilson High School students are seeking donations from the community to start phase 1 of the Wetland project, which will create opportunities for students to appreciate and study native wildlife. Students have raised $28,000 so far. However, they will require $32,000 to start construction on a 100+ ft observational viewing deck and a 30×30 outdoor classroom. WWHS accepts all donations, and the school will acknowledge each donor on a plaque outside the wetland.

All donations can be made to Woodrow Wilson High School, including a memo that it is a donation to The Wetland Project. Additionally, donors can earn a bronze, silver, gold, or platinum plaque based on their contributions.

Bronze: $51-$99

Silver: $100-$249

Gold: $250-$499

Platinum: $500 or more

For more information, email thewwhswetlandproject@gmail.com.

