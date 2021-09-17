Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East fight to 3-3 tie in boys soccer

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Thursday night, Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East fought to a thrilling 3-3 draw in boys soccer.

Jack Grimmett scored the game’s first goal about 10 minutes into the contest. Carson Eckley set up the wide-open shot with a perfect pass.

Grimmett’s big day continued when he drew a penalty later in the first half. However, Beckley wasn’t able to double its lead, as Joe Cochran delivered a diving save for Greenbrier East.

The Spartans weren’t able to contain the Flying Eagles for much longer, as Grimmett scored yet again before halftime to make it 2-0.

Greenbrier East exploded with 3 second-half goals to force the tie.

