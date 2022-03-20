Largest vendor event in southern West Virginia returns this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The largest vendor show in southern West Virginia returns this Friday and Saturday. The 2022 Women’s Expo will feature over 100 vendors.

Held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, festivities will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 pm on Friday and 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday.

Southern Communications will be giving away $500 in cash on both days, as well as other prizes.

Coordinator with Southern Communications Jim Sassak said, “It’s the best exhibition or vendor event in southern West Virginia. People know that when we put it on, it’s going to work, it’s going to be successful. People look forward to it.”

Click here for a list of local businesses that are giving away free or discounted admission slips.

