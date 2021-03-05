Women’s Basketball Update – March 4

WOAY – Bluefield State women’s basketball won 113-32 over Warren Wilson College on Senior Night, their second win over the Owls this week.

Ameera McClain scored 29 points to lead the Lady Blues, who scored 38 points in the first quarter and continued that momentum throughout the night. Ashlie Louden, Dani Janutolo, and Derricka Bramwell also scored at least 10 points, as Bluefield State finishes the year 7-10.

Marshall women’s basketball also won big Thursday, 72-49 at Middle Tennessee State in the penultimate game of their regular season. Savannah Wheeler scored 22 points, while Kennedi Colclough recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds, as Marshall goes for the series sweep on Tuesday.

Concord women’s basketball encountered a back-and-forth contest with Wheeling in the MEC Tournament quarterfinals. After trailing by double digits in the first quarter, the Lady Lions rallied to lead by as many as 17 in the second half, but the Lady Cardinals responded to force overtime and win 77-72. Riley Fitzwater had 14 points and 15 rebounds, while Maggie Guynn also had 14 points. Concord finishes the season 9-7.