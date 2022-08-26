Woman wins $100,000 top prize from lottery ticket bought in Tazewell County

Tazewell County, VA (WOAY) – A lucky woman walked into a Tazewell County Fast Mart and left $100,000 richer after winning the top prize of a Crossword 5X scratch lottery ticket. Lesa Wilson is the sixth and final top prize winner in the scratcher game. The chances of winning the top prize were 1 in 1,244,000, and the chances of winning any prize in the game were 1 in 3.83.

Since Wilson won the final prize, Virginia’s Lottery policy has closed the game per their guidelines. Wilson states that she has no immediate plans for the prize money besides paying bills.

