WOAY Sports Director Kayvon Ezami wants to know who you are picking to win this year’s Super Bowl. In the video below he gives you the information on how to submit your Super Bowl pick. NFL Playoff games begin at 4 pm on Saturday, so make sure to submit your pick before then!

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill also joins Kayvon in the video below to discuss the extreme weather that will impact two different games this weekend.

Related