With mask mandate in effect for Greenbrier County, many oppose the decision

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A recent decision to mandate masks in all indoor areas throughout Greenbrier County is now in immediate effect, as its hospitals and local medical facilities are overrun with COVID-19 patients. And while this mandate comes as an unpopular decision for many, the Greenbrier County Health Department feels it’s one they had to and could make for the safety of the community.

“Our health board members felt like it was an important thing and the health board, with the exception of myself and one other person, are all healthcare-related people, and they see first hand what’s going on, they felt like it was important, and they have by code, the right to do this.”

The Greenbrier County Commission has 30 days to review the mandate and make a decision whether to vote to keep the mandate in place for longer, but Rose says if the situation improves within that time frame, then the mandate will be lifted.

