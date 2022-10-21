Winterplace Ski Resorts announces new features for the 40th anniversary

Ghent, WV (WOAY) – With the fall colors in full beauty, the ski and snowboarding season is right around the corner. The crew at Winterplace Ski Resort has been preparing for its 40th annual winter season with new features to celebrate.

One of the biggest improvements at Winterplace this season is a complete redesign on the ski rental department and shop.

Guests can look forward to a more efficient equipment rental process, cutting down the time it takes to physically get on the mountain by 75%, granting more time on the slopes.

Skiers can also look forward to renting from the latest ski and snowboard fleet, as well as the opportunity to purchase essential items from jackets, pants, gloves, and helmets to some fun branded apparel and items to remember their Winterplace experience.

Construction is currently underway on a new Progression Terrain Park, which will be on its own separate Highland Slope accessible by a dedicated Chairlift 1.

This is a feature the resort has not had for many years. The new park will be geared for all ages and skill levels, providing an opportunity for skiers and boarders to learn, grow and have fun in a safe environment.

Winterplace is committed to providing guests with a top to bottom quality snow surface with 100% snowmaking coverage all season long. This year, the resort has replaced several water pumps and pipes throughout the mountain to increase snowmaking power and efficiency.

To kick off its 40th Anniversary season, Winterplace is developing an action-paced event schedule to extend the outdoor fun beyond the ski day. Families can look forward to a special Anniversary Celebration this season and other exciting activities.

Winterplace will continue to host live music in the Snowdrift Lounge and plans to expand the live entertainment to the Mountain House in the Spring. In addition, guests can look forward to food trucks on weekends.

For the 2022-2023 season, Winterplace is introducing a discounted pricing structure as an alternative to purchasing a traditional season pass. For $79, guests can purchase a “Wild Wonderful Pass” which provides $25 off every all-day or evening lift ticket purchase, all season long.

The pass is the perfect choice for guests that plan on skiing more frequently this winter and seeking a budget-friendly option to purchase multiple lift tickets, but who are not quite ready to commit to a season pass.

To purchase a Wild Wonderful Pass visit, https://www.winterplace.com/season-passes.

Related