Winterplace Ski Resort opens this weekend

GHENT, WV (WOAY) – The 2020-21 ski season is right around the corner, and Winterplace Ski Resort is kicking off its opening day this weekend.

“What led up to point, is we had some really nice season temperatures the last couple of weeks that allow our snow makers to go hard. As you can see behind me there is quite a bit of snow on the hill,” Executive Vice President Tom Wagner said.

This season guests will be required to wear face covering. The resort is also asking guests to book reservations online in advance.

“In light of COVID-19 and the pandemic that we’re in, everyone is being asked to wear a mask, maintain your social distance and buy your tickets online.”

Wagner says the resort has been preparing to open the 2020-21 ski season since the last ski season abruptly ended when the pandemic hit on March 15th.

“Since that time we have been updating our snow system, we have been doing our onboarding for seasonal employees. There is still opportunity if anyone is looking for a job and of course we had seasonal temperature so we were able to make snow.”

