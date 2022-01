GHENT, WV (WOAY) – Local ski resort Winterplace has suspended operations due to weather conditions.

In the past week the weather has not been ideal for snowmaking and the ski resort shut down their slopes at the start of the new year.

According to recent statements from the company, the weather this week has been more forgiving with colder temperatures and they’ve been hard at work making extra snow.

Winterplace anticipates to reopen the slopes this Thursday, Jan 6.

