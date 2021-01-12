Winter sports to resume February 14

WOAY – Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that high school winter sports will be permitted to start practices on February 14, with the goal of beginning games on March 3.

Gov. Justice, who has remained as the Greenbrier East girls basketball head coach in addition to gubernatorial duties, explained that teams must hold at least 14 practices before playing a game. He also stated counties that are in the red zone on statewide COVID-19 maps would not be able to practice or play.

Medical experts and state officials are currently working on changing the guidelines for the color categories on the statewide map, with additional details expected as soon as Wednesday.

An earlier plan included teams returning to practice on January 11, but that plan was put on hold several weeks ago.