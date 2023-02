Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Beckley set a new daily record high today thanks to a warm front that lifted north and brought plenty of sunshine.

As a Pacific trough and eastern ridge dominate, temperatures will remain above average. Thursday’s highs will come within 2 degrees of record highs for both Beckley and Bluefield. There are several rain chances as noted in the 7-Day forecast, but none offers any risk for flooding as recently seen with the previous cold front.

