Winners selected in fifth annual State Fire Marshall Fire Safety Poster Contest

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security announces the Fifth Annual State Fire Marshal Fire Safety Poster Contest winners.

Out of 94 student entries representing 17 counties, there were 12 winners and one overall winner. This year’s grand prize winner is Dannika Smith, a kindergarten student at Wayne Elementary School.

Additional winners include:

Maeve Baldwin, C.W. Shipley Elementary, Jefferson Co., Kindergarten

Marlowe Sullivan, Culloden Elementary, Cabell Co., 1st Grade

Adelaide Baumgardner, Weirton Elementary, Hancock Co., 1st Grade

Aaron Stahl, Ridgeview Elementary, Raleigh Co., 2nd Grade

Jase Midkiff, Nicholas Elementary, Cabell Co., 2nd Grade

Sawyer Blankenship, Crichton Elementary, Greenbrier Co., 3rd Grade

Parker Coyle, Culloden Elementary, Cabell Co., 3rd Grade

Mason Burdick, Milton Elementary, Cabell Co., 4th Grade

Piper Parks, Ridgeview Elementary, Raleigh Co., 4th Grade

Moon Ho, C.W. Shipley Elementary, Jefferson Co., 5th Grade

Trista Six, Athens Elementary, Mercer Co., 5th Grade

“We want to congratulate all the winners and thank all who have supported and participated in this year’s contest,” says West Virginia State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree. “We look forward to this event every year, and we can’t wait to see what these awesome kids come up with for the next contest!”

Related