White Sulphur Springs City Manager recalls 2016 flood

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – This year marks 4 years since the town of White Sulphur Springs was destroyed by the 2016 flood.

On June 23, 2016, a flood hit areas of West Virginia and nearby parts of Virginia, resulting in 23 deaths. The flooding was the result of 8 to 10 inches of rain falling over a period of 12 hours.

“The 2016 floods were a total devastation in the whole city. We had houses that were taken off their foundation and some caught on fire,” City Manager and former Mayor, Lloyd Haynes said.

Thousands of residents had to relocate to other areas in the state, resulting in a huge economic impact on White Sulphur Springs.

“During that period of time it was so hard for us to realize how bad it was, but we had a lot of dedicated people working for the city at that time. I got the city employees together and I said we have two choices we can sit and say poor me or work and try to bring the city back on its feet.”

Haynes says thanks to investors and city employees White Sulphur Springs has come a long way from 4 years ago.

“With the help of Mr. Hamilton And some other people that showed interest in donating and I put effort into the city. With their help we are getting better actually we are better but we’re not stopping here we’re gonna keep going,” Haynes said.

The 2016 flood was among the deadliest natural disasters in West Virginia history.