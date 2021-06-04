Whistlepigs, Ridge Runners both win 2021 season openers

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The new-look Appalachian League began its 2021 season on Thursday, with both Southern West Virginia teams winning to open the summer.

The Princeton Whistlepigs put together a late-game rally to defeat Burlington 9-7, scoring three runs in the seventh inning and five in the eighth. The Bluefield Ridge Runners, meanwhile, also scored several runs in the later innings to win 9-6 at Kingsport. Both of these two-game series continue Friday; the Ridge Runners’ home opener is Saturday night.

In the Prospect League, the West Virginia Miners won both games of a doubleheader against Johnstown, 15-2 & 14-2, for their first victories of 2021. The Miners will host the Mill Rats again on Friday night.

