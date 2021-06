PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – On Sunday, the Princeton Whistlepigs suffered their 5th straight loss, losing to the Pulaski River Turtles 4-0.

The Whistlepigs previously lost to the River Turtles on Saturday, with a final score of 9-8.

Highlights from Sunday’s contest can be found above.

In other Appalachian League action, the Bluefield Ridge Runners defeated the Bristol State Liners 3-1 on Sunday. Ben Harris drove in two runs in the victory.

