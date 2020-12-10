West Virginia’s muzzleloader deer season opens Dec. 14

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) — West Virginia’s muzzleloader deer hunting season will open Dec. 14 and the state Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to buy their stamp before the season starts if they want to harvest an additional deer.

During muzzleloader season, which runs through Dec. 20, hunters may harvest one deer on a base license and one additional deer if they purchase a Class RM or Class RRM stamp before the season starts. RM is the stamp designated for residents and RRM is the stamp designated for nonresidents.

“The muzzleloader season is a great opportunity for hunters to use a different style of firearm and enjoy a hunting trip at a time when there are fewer hunters in the forest to pressure the deer, compared to the rifle season,” said Vinnie Johnson, a WVDNR assistant wildlife biologist.

During the season, antlered deer are legal in all counties that have a buck firearms season and deer of either sex are legal in all counties or parts thereof that have an antlerless season. Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties are closed to all firearms deer hunting, including the muzzleloader deer season.

No more than three bucks can be harvested in a calendar year (all seasons combined). All hunters afield during this week are required to wear 400 square inches of blaze orange.

Hunters are permitted to use a crossbow instead of a muzzleloader. Concurrent archery hunting is legal during the muzzleloader season and is subject to all archery deer hunting regulations. Concurrent waterfowl hunting is also legal.

For more information about the muzzleloader deer season and other hunting opportunities in West Virginia, hunters should read the 2020-21 West Virginia Hunting Regulations or visit wvdnr.gov. Hunters who need to register their DNR ID number, buy a license or to electronically check game, should visit wvhunt.gov.