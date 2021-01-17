West Virginia women’s basketball wins fifth game in a row

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – On Saturday, West Virginia beat Oklahoma State 67-59, despite being without their leading scorer Kysre Gondrezick.

The Mountaineers took a points-by-committee approach to make up for Gondrezick’s absence. Four players scored in the double-digits, including Kirsten Deans who led the squad with 18.

West Virginia trailed 28-25 at halftime and fell even deeper behind when the Cowgirls embarked on a 14-5 run to open the second half. However, the Mountaineers responded with a 13-5 run of their own, trailing just 45-43 entering the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, West Virginia took over, outscoring Oklahoma State 24-14. Jasmine Carson made a three-pointer with 2:30 left to put the Mountaineers up by 6 and they never looked back.