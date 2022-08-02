West Virginia WIC celebrates Breastfeeding Week starting August 1-7

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- Governor Jim Justice has declared August 1-7 as West Virginia Breastfeeding Week in coordination with World Breastfeeding Week. The week’s purpose is to highlight breastfeeding benefits for Mothers and babies. The topics covered focus on good nutrition, poverty reduction, and food security.

West Virginia WIC is the state’s lead agency for West Virginia Breastfeeding Week. West Virginia WIC will celebrate World Breastfeeding Week by holding activities statewide for the entire month of August.

Events include:

Daily Open House at the Greenbrier County West Virginia WIC Office during the week of August 1-5 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. Visitors can meet and greet with staff, get free swag bags and enter raffles.

Monongalia County West Virginia WIC office will host the 12th annual Baby Buggy Stroll on August 3 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport.

The state West Virginia WIC office will host a celebration on August 5 at the Westside Family Resource Center from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Services provided to visitors include nutrition education, information sessions, fresh, healthy foods, and toiletries.

Mid-Ohio Valley West Virginia WIC office will host a celebration at Parkersburg City Park Shelter #18 on August 18 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Refreshments will be provided for guests. In addition, there is an opportunity to win door prizes, and there will be a firetruck on location.

“Recognizing the importance of breastfeeding and providing support for West Virginia’s breastfeeding babies and mothers is an important aspect of creating a healthier West Virginia,” said Heidi Staats, Director of DHHR’s Office of Nutrition Services.

“In addition to providing nutrition and breastfeeding education and referrals to health and social services, West Virginia WIC provides pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, infants, and children up to age 5 with nutritious, supplemental foods.”

To learn more about West Virginia WIC, visit dhhr.wv.gov/wic or call (304)558-0030

