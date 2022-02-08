West Virginia University fraternity suspended, hazing reported

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A fraternity at West Virginia University has been suspended for a reported hazing incident.

Delta Chi fraternity was suspended Monday effective immediately. The interim suspension prevents Delta Chi from recruiting activities, involvement in social functions and other restrictions, the university said.

The allegations did not include alcohol or controlled substances, the university said, but it did not elaborate on the hazing other than to say it is a violation of the Student Conduct Code.

The interim suspension will remain in place during an investigation and review process, WVU said.

