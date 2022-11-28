West Virginia Symphony Orchestra to perform holiday show in Lewisburg

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform a holiday favorite at select venues around the state starting on Friday, December 2, at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg.

Michelle Merrill will return as a guest conductor to lead the orchestra.

The show “Sounds of the Season” will feature selections including “The First Noel,” “Deck the Halls,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and “The Polar Express Suite.”

The music will also feature several vocal numbers.

The concert will continue in Charleston on Dec. 3 at the Clay Center and in Parkersburg on Dec. 4 at the Blennerhassett School.

For more information, visit wvsymphony.org

