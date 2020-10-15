West Virginia surpasses 19,000 COVID-19 cases in latest DHHR update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 15, 2020, there have been 655,692 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 19,082 total cases and 393 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 697 647 50 18 Greenbrier 146 128 18 3 McDowell 100 76 24 0 Mercer 494 218 276 29 Monroe 175 149 26 8 Nicholas 160 100 60 3 Pocahontas 62 61 1 0 Raleigh 629 570 59 8 Summers 67 50 17 1 Wyoming 152 106 46 5

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 180 60 31

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 94-year old female from Kanawha County and a 65-year old male from Cabell County. “We mourn the heartbreaking loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (155), Berkeley (1,315), Boone (280), Braxton (30), Brooke (142), Cabell (1,092), Calhoun (32), Clay (50), Doddridge (59), Fayette (697), Gilmer (60), Grant (177), Greenbrier (146), Hampshire (118), Hancock (188), Hardy (100), Harrison (588), Jackson (336), Jefferson (495), Kanawha (3,196), Lewis (62), Lincoln (203), Logan (701), Marion (337), Marshall (231), Mason (155), McDowell (100), Mercer (494), Mineral (196), Mingo (478), Monongalia (2,190), Monroe (175), Morgan (89), Nicholas (160), Ohio (433), Pendleton (63), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (62), Preston (172), Putnam (739), Raleigh (629), Randolph (360), Ritchie (23), Roane (82), Summers (67), Taylor (157), Tucker (50), Tyler (24), Upshur (203), Wayne (465), Webster (15), Wetzel (71), Wirt (23), Wood (444), Wyoming (152).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marion, Mingo, Morgan, Randolph, Taylor, and Upshur counties.

Barbour County, October 15, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Berkeley County, October 15, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County, October 15, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County, October 15, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 15, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Kanawha County, October 15, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old Smith’s Parking Lot, 106 Beech Street, Clendenin, WV (flu shots offered)

Lincoln County, October 15, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Marion County, October 15, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County, October 15, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Tug Valley H.S., 50 Panther Avenue, Williamson, WV

Morgan County, October 15, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Morgan County Health Department, 137 War Memorial Drive, Berkeley Springs, WV *Appointment required – 304-258-1513

Randolph County, October 15, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Taylor County, October 15, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

Upshur County, October 15, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Testing will be held Friday in Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Marshall, Mingo, Randolph, Taylor, and Upshur counties. Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, including drive through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.