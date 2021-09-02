West Virginia surpasses 1100 cases of the Delta variant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 2, 2021, there have been 3,427,066 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 192,788 total cases and 3,117 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 3,440 2,966 474 93 Greenbrier 2,382 1,877 505 66 McDowell 1,493 1,253 240 28 Mercer 4,082 3,426 656 132 Monroe 1,279 993 286 20 Nicholas 1,653 1,304 349 29 Pocahontas 493 460 33 15 Raleigh 5,916 4,937 979 111 Summers 820 699 121 23 Wyoming 2,308 1,972 336 41

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 670 200 109

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 45-year old female from Fayette County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Putnam County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, a 96-year old female from Braxton County, a 60-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old male from Jefferson County, a 69-year old male from Randolph County, a 59-year old female from Preston County, a 72-year old female from Putnam County, and a 62-year old male from Wood County.

“With profound sadness, we share this tragic news of more lives lost to COVID-19 and join the families in their mourning,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We urge all West Virginians to receive their COVID-19 vaccine to protect one another.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,016), Berkeley (14,610), Boone (2,486), Braxton (1,277), Brooke (2,440), Cabell (10,672), Calhoun (549), Clay (737), Doddridge (727), Fayette (4,275), Gilmer (1,008), Grant (1,482), Greenbrier (3,468), Hampshire (2,183), Hancock (3,091), Hardy (1,805), Harrison (7,245), Jackson (2,605), Jefferson (5,348), Kanawha (18,181), Lewis (1,820), Lincoln (1,896), Logan (3,831), Marion (5,415), Marshall (4,107), Mason (2,518), McDowell (1,975), Mercer (6,199), Mineral (3,307), Mingo (3,247), Monongalia (10,324), Monroe (1,556), Morgan (1,462), Nicholas (2,348), Ohio (4,908), Pendleton (850), Pleasants (1,073), Pocahontas (816), Preston (3,297), Putnam (6,218), Raleigh (8,328), Randolph (3,685), Ritchie (887), Roane (871), Summers (1,007), Taylor (1,565), Tucker (693), Tyler (967), Upshur (2,712), Wayne (3,827), Webster (745), Wetzel (1,793), Wirt (540), Wood (9,269), Wyoming (2,527).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Gilmer County in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Hampshire, Hancock, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Ohio, Pendleton, Randolph, and Taylor counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County:

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV

Fayette County:

10:00 AM –2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Hancock County:

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Lot beside of Hancock County Magistrate Office (under tent), 900 N. Chester Street, New Cumberland, WV

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lewis County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Jackson’s Mill Airstrip, 160 Jackson’s Mill Road, Weston, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV

Monongalia County:

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Randolph County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

Taylor County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Related