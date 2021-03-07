West Virginia suffers loss to Oklahoma State on senior day

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – On Saturday, No. 6 West Virginia lost 85-80 to No. 17 Oklahoma State.

The Mountaineers entered halftime with a 39-34 lead. However, the Cowboys came out hot in the second half making six of their first seven shot attempts after the break. Thanks to that run, they were able to tie the game up at 48-48 with 15 minutes left in the game.

Oklahoma State would continue their strong second half push, seizing a 5 point lead with 12 minutes to play, thanks to a dunk by Kalib Boone.

With under six minutes to play, Miles McBride made a jumper, which made the score 66-65 in favor of the Cowboys. However, Oklahoma State refused to fade and Avery Anderson III made a jumper with 34 seconds left to go up 82-78, effectively sealing the game. Anderson scored 31 points and the Cowboys held on to win by 5 points.

On Senior Day, senior Taz Sherman led the Mountaineers in scoring with 20 points. Big man Derek Culver added 14, reaching 1,000 points over his career.