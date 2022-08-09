West Virginia successfully transitions to 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) reports that West Virginia has successfully transitioned to the National Suicide Prevention’s three-digit number (988). The new number is modeled after the 911 emergency number to provide individuals immediate access to mental health resources. Additionally, individuals can contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline via phone, chat, or text to receive assistance.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is operated in West Virginia by First Choice Services and funded by the BBH. Eight hundred fifty-five calls have been received since the new dialing code went live on July 16.

Funding for the transition was awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. To learn more about 988, visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/988.

