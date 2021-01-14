West Virginia State Fairgrounds hosts third COVID-19 vaccination event in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – “It’s science for the win. This vaccination and getting it out there is saving lives.”

And it’s a win that grows in importance every day. The West Virginia State Fairgrounds hosted a COVID-19 vaccination event Thursday for those 70 years and older. This was the third vaccination event held in Greenbrier County, with more than twice as many doses given today compared to the previous event.

“There’s about eight hubs in the state this week,” said Greenbrier County Health Department Director of Nursing and Administrator Nikki Dolan. “So we were one of those. It’s by appointment only and they had to be on the waiting list. We’ve got about 500 doses to give today. We did get some people from surrounding counties, which is good.”

There were residents from at least four counties at the state fair that got vaccinated. The number of vaccines allocated to the department allowed those from across the area to set an appointment in Greenbrier County.

“Our shipment for the state was a lot smaller this week and next than we were supposed to get,” said Greenbrier County Health Officer Dr. Bridget Morrison. “The state allocated different hubs to continue to get this out there, but also to be as efficient as possible and make sure that all shots get into arms.”

After months of tireless, frustrating work dealing with COVID, the opportunity to provide the vaccination to community members is special for health officials.

“West Virginia’s number one in the nation right now with vaccine distribution,” Dolan said. “That makes me so excited to get our community, our state vaccinated and hopefully safe.”

“It’s very emotional to be a part of that,” Morrison said. “We’ve been so knee deep into the contact investigations in an attempt to try to limit the spread.”