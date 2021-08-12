West Virginia State Fair sees large turnout on first day

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Fair has finally returned to Lewisburg after two long years.

There are thrill rides, roller coasters, food vendors, and hundreds of people who came out in only just the first few hours of the fair’s first day.

It’s all thanks to the hard work the state fair organization has put in over the past few months to get things prepared.

“It’s been a long two years without the fair, we’ve all got a little bit of kinks to work out,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “But we’re getting there.”

The state fair was cancelled last year due to Covid-19. And this year they’re bringing it back. But with the new delta variant bringing an increased risk, they’re taking precautions to keep people safe.

“We want everyone to have fun, but we also want them to be safe. We’re following CDC guidelines, which recommend you wear your mask when you go into a building. We don’t have any specific mandates, but we just want everyone to be safe and enjoy the fair.”

They’re asking people to be mindful of others and keep things safe. There are hand washing stations set up all around the fairgrounds and plenty of reminders asking people to keep other precautions in mind.

The fair will continue until Aug. 21.

