West Virginia State Fair hosting first annual “Christmas at the Fair: Drive-Thru Edition”

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Fair will be hosting its first annual “Christmas at the Fair: Drive-Through Edition.”

The state fair will have lights set up across the entirety of the grounds. “Christmas at the Fair” is available for donations to the public and will debut November 27th.

“It’s been a really tough year on everybody with COVID-19,” said West Virginia State Fair CEO Kelly Collins. “We’re just hoping that this is something that’s going to bring a little extra joy for the holiday season. Again, it’s available for donation only, so there’s no set price. We don’t want anybody to feel excluded or that they can’t enjoy the holidays here at the state fair.”

More details on “Christmas at the Fair” can be found on the State Fair’s Facebook page, or at statefairofwv.com.