West Virginia schools, libraries receiving funds for tech upgrades

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia schools and libraries will receive $48 million for internet connection-related upgrades through the American Rescue Plan.

Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday that an application period for the Emergency Connectivity Program closed earlier this month and a second round will be open from Sept. 28 to Oct. 13.

Applications will be reviewed by the Federal Communications Commission. Schools and libraries can use the funding to buy laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for students, staff and library visitors, Manchin said in a statement.

“Without broadband access, West Virginians can’t compete for good-paying jobs, finish their homework or attract new residents to the state,” Manchin said. “Expanding broadband access for all West Virginians continues to be a top priority for me, and hotspots are a critical short-term solution to connectivity issues.”

