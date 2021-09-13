West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Center for Rural and Community Health receives grant

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH) was one of only 33 organizations nationwide to receive a special grant.

The grant from the Community Care Corps is worth $120,000, and is meant to be used for establishing the Greenbrier County Community Care Corps.

According to WVSOM’s CRCH’s Director of Community Engagement and Outreach Julian Levine, the new program will have volunteers help elderly adults with certain nonmedical tasks.

“The project is about developing new systems to better serve people in the community, especially older folks and people with disabilities, with routine tasks,” Levine said. “So, some of those things across the country can fall through the cracks.”

The grant will be used between October 1 2021 and September 30 2022 next year. They say the program will be especially helpful for local individuals and families needing care.

