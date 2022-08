Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the school’s founding at the State Fair of West Virginia on August 18. WVSOM will host activities at its booth under the grandstand from 10:00 am to 9:00pm. Representatives of the WVSOM Clinical Evaluation Center will perform blood pressure checks, offer refreshments and giveaways to fairgoers.

Related