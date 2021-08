LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – One medical university in our area has set a date for its White Coat Ceremony.

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine announces its annual White Coat Ceremony will take place on Aug. 28 at 9:30 a.m.

The event will be located on the second floor of the school’s Student Center.

Andy Tanner will be in attendance as the event’s keynote speaker.

Related