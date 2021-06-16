West Virginia may experience rental car shortage this travel season

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – First toilet paper, then gas and now rental cars? It seems that the restart of travel is causing a rental car shortage.

According to AAA, the average daily car rental rates have doubled in cost, which may cause some issues for West Virginians looking to take a summer road trip. One study says about 55 percent of respondents from West Virginia are considering or planning a summer vacation.

Senior Travel Agent with AAA, Melissa Norris explained what is going on across not only the state, but the country as well.

“Well, rates have doubled because of the availability in car rentals due to the show down of auto sales, along with the chips that would be manufactured in automobiles.”

AAA encourages travelers to book early to ensure a rental car for their trip, make travel dates flexible and consider off-airport rental locations.

Benefits and savings up to 20 percent for AAA Members are applicable when booking with Hertz.

