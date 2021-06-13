West Virginia Renaissance Festival returns to Lewisburg farm for June 2021

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Hollow Hills Farm in Lewisburg just held its 3rd annual Renaissance Festival, a unique event that recreates a 15th-century Renaissance experience, complete with jousting tournaments, comedy performances, and medieval music, but with a magical twist.

“We have a dragon that walks about here.”

“And we have unicorns that the children can ride upon.”

“And we have fairies!”

“The entire thing is magical,” says King Edward and Queen Eleanor, actors for the Renaissance Festival.

After having to bring a halt to all the magic last year, the West Virginia Renaissance crew was more than ready to make their return to the village, the castle, delicious food, and medieval-style entertainment, and so was everyone else.

“We had one of our record-breaking weekends last weekend on Saturday, so that was a great turnout and we were very pleasantly surprised,” ticket booth manager Rhonda Edmond says.

And while the festival is already two weeks in, there is still so much to see and do, with a new theme every weekend, six different stages hosting a variety of live performances throughout the day, unique vendors selling handmade wares, and plenty of games and activities for everyone to enjoy.

“Here it’s all magical, it’s a pleasant time, everyone loves each other, everyone gets along,” states the king.

Next weekend for Father’s Day the theme will be Beer and Barbarians, and the following weekend closing out this year’s 2021 Renaissance Festival will be Bacchanalia.

Related