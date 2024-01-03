West Virginia population declines as world and national numbers rise

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – As world and nationwide populations tick up going into the new year, the number of people living in West Virginia is on the decline.

The US Census Bureau says that there are almost 336 million people in the United States today, which is a .5% increase from last year.

It’s a completely different story for West Virginia, which has seen a population in a state of decline for the past decade.

Between 2010 and 2020, there was a 1.1% decline in population. From 2020 to 2023, the population declined slightly faster at 1.3%.

As of July 2023, approximately 1,770,071 people lived in West Virginia.

