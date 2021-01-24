West Virginia picks up win over K-State after two weeks off

WOAY – On Saturday, West Virginia men’s basketball earned its first victory since January 4, as the Mountaineers handled Kansas State 69-47.

West Virginia had three consecutive games postponed, so this was the team’s first action since January 9, when they lost to highly-ranked Texas.

If the Mountaineers were rusty, they certainly didn’t show it, as they embarked on a 24-6 to open the game. The team used an unusual lineup, with Jordan McCabe and Taz Sherman both starting for the first time this season. West Virginia’s alteration seemed to pay off, with the duo collaborating for 18 points and seven assists.

Miles McBride led the team in scoring with 18 points. He’s now scored at least 10 points in four-straight contests.

Next up, the Mountaineers turn their attention to a Monday night clash with No. 12 Texas Tech at home. The team will stay home for an inter-league showdown with Florida. On Saturday, the school announced that up to 1,000 fans will be allowed to attend that game.

In other college basketball news, Marshall handled Florida International 89-74 on the road. Taevion Kinsey scored 22 points, for his seventh 20-point performance of the season.