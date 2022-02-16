Attorney General introduces new opioid litigation program

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey met with city and county officials to speak on a major development regarding the state-wide opioid crisis.

Morrisey announced a new program, West Virginia First, that will be managing money distribution regarding opioid litigation.

After five months of planning, the new program has been agreed upon through state representatives and seeks support from the legislator and governor.

“This is going to save a lot of lives.” Morrisey said, “It’s meant to be holistic in nature. Money is going to flow and be targeted to those who need it most. It will focus on the supply aspect of the problem, demand aspect and also educational prevention.”

Morrisey said they are focusing diligently on an upcoming trial against drug manufacturers on April 4th and plans to ask the governor and legislator to call a special session to further discuss the issues.

