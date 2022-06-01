West Virginia Miners get ready to open season on Wednesday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Wednesday, the West Virginia Miners will open the season against the Johnstown Mill Rats.

The Prospect League team has only been practicing together for a few days, but players and coaches, alike, say they are ready and excited for the challenge of a new season.

Caleb White, a pitcher from Eastern Oklahoma State College said, “It seems like everyone’s a competitor, so no matter who steps on the field, it looks to me like we’re going to give them our best shot.”

“I’m very excited about tomorrow. It’s my first summer. I traveled from California, so I’m really, really looking forward to it. It’s only been a week, but we feel like we’ve known each other a year already,” explained Scotty Kato, a pitcher from Saddleback College. “It’s been a great dynamic, great culture, great environment and I enjoy it.”

West Virginia Miners Manager Tim Epling added, “It’s pretty much day one and they’re already having fun, laughing and cutting up. That’s what you want to see as a coach, that’s what means more starting out.”

