West Virginia man accused of killing 2 in drive-by shootings

CULLODEN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with killing two people in separate drive-by shootings, authorities said.

Justin Howard Groff, 30, of Hurricane, was charged with first-degree murder in Putnam and Cabell counties, law enforcement officials told news outlets Thursday.

He’s accused of fatally shooting John Glaspell in Hurricane on Monday and Toni Lynn Cremeans in Culloden on Tuesday, Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese said.

Deweese said it appears Goff had a “vendetta against the two victims” because he blamed them for his girlfriend’s drug overdose, WCHS-TV reported.

Quick work by West Virginia State Police firearms experts helped lead to the charges, Deweese said. In addition, a van like one Groff had access to was seen at both shootings, according to court documents.

Groff was being held at Western Regional Jail. Online records did not indicate whether he has an attorney.

