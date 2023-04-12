West Virginia lottery to undergo changes starting April 17th

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – 13 U.S. lotteries, including West Virginia, have announced two upcoming changes to the weekly draw game.

Starting on April 17, drawings will have an earlier draw time, beginning around 10:15 pm.

The time change allows players to anticipate winning numbers and draw results up to 45 minutes sooner on draw nights.

The lottery will also move to a digital draw system to modernize operations without compromising the entertainment experience.

The lottery draws every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, and tickets must be purchased by 9:59 pm on the day of the draw.

