West Virginia legislative session officially begins

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The 2024 West Virginia Legislative Session officially began today.

One of the major developments from the first day comes from the WOAY coverage area. Delegate Tom Fast, who represents Fayette County, was seated where the judiciary committee’s chairman usually sits, based on the live stream provided.

Fast was previously the vice chair of the committee. The former chair, Moore Capito, resigned as he continues his run for governor. No official word has been given on who will take the helm of the Judiciary Committee.

Fast filed to run for Circuit Court judge in Fayette County earlier today.

The session was brief, and both the Senate and House adjourned until Governor Jim Justice delivered his final State of the State address.

