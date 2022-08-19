West Virginia Land Trust cancels Mammoth Preserve Hike due to aftermath of recent flooding

Mammoth, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Land Trust has canceled the Mammoth Preserve Hike scheduled for Saturday, August 20, due to the aftermath of recent flooding, which has made the road beyond Bells Creek bridge leading to the property inaccessible.
The organization has employed a company to repair the road with plans to reschedule the event as soon as possible. West Virginia Land Trust and Mammoth Preserve express their thoughts are with the people and businesses who have suffered from the flooding.
Anyone that wants to participate in the rescheduled hike, please complete the participation poll in the link provided below and select any available dates for rescheduling so event organizers can best accommodate the group: https://secure.lglforms.com/form…/s/BWi595J1dkFUJOHrJOas1g.
Registered participants will receive updates as organizers reschedule the event.
