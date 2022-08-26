West Virginia Land Trust awarded over $25,000 in in support of Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The American Water Charitable Foundation recently announced five West Virginia organizations, including the West Virginia Land Trust(WVLT), as 2022 Water and Environment Grant recipients. The grant awarded $26,338 to West Virginia Land Trust in support of the Little Bluestone Community Forest project in Summers County. WVLT plans to acquire the property with grant funds this fall.

Funds will allow WVLT to acquire and manage the forest for community benefits, providing additional public access and recreational opportunities on the Little Bluestone River. In 2020, the Summers County community approached the WVLT to partner on purchasing and preserving the Little Bluestone property.

Additionally, funding support will protect vital water supplies and wildlife habitats. Access to the site for regular public use will be subject to the future development of access, parking, and trails.

In addition to receiving a grant from American Water, WVLT has accessed funding for this project from a variety of other funders, including the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, West Virginia Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund, and USDA Forest Service Community Forest Program – this project is the first awarded by the program in West Virginia.

