West Virginia Junior College and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center celebrates launch of hybrid online nursing program

Ronceverte, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Junior College (WVJC) and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of the hybrid online nursing program. WVJC and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center partnered to create the program to provide a solution to rural education disparities and healthcare worker shortages.

The accelerated nursing program will take 18 months for students to complete online while attending lab and clinical lessons at the facility on evenings and weekends. In addition, the program will integrate nursing students into the hospital environment.

WVJC will provide students with a mobile nursing lab; a 38-foot RV retrofitted with two simulated hospital rooms utilizing high-fidelity simulation technology. The mobile lab will provide students opportunities to complement the education outlined in the syllabus and at the hospital, giving them an advanced hands-on learning experience.

WVJC puts the success of its students first, offering various programs in different career pathways to match skills and education with workforce opportunities. For information on WVJC, visit www.wvjc.edu

