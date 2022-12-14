West Virginia Hive partners with Tamarack Foundation for the Arts

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Hive is working with the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts (TFA) to support their TFA Arts Business Accelerator.

The Arts Business Accelerator is a six-month training program set to launch with a two-day BootCamp hosted by the Beckley Arts Center in February.

Local artists and creative entrepreneurs are eligible to apply by the application deadline on January 20.

Those in the cohort will receive free small business development training coaching, access to accountants, learning workshops, monetary subsidies to access markets, and network opportunities from a seasoned professional over six months.

The training program will accept 20 participants and focuses primarily on women from low to moderate-income households and members of the BIPOC community that live or own businesses in the program’s service area.

The program’s service area includes Boone, Fayette, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming counties.

The registration form is available here: https://forms.gle/B3UFzmedu51goibj7.

For full details and more information on how to apply, visit, https://tamarackfoundation.org/workshops-trainings/.

For more information about the program and the application process, contact TFA Program Manager Kandi Workman at kandi@tamarackfoundation.org

