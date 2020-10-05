West Virginia gets $1.3M in federal grants for firefighters

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several West Virginia fire departments are sharing $1.3 million in federal grants for upgrades, the state’s two U.S. senators announced.

The funds come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin said Friday in a joint statement.

“We must make certain that our fire departments receive the level of support they need — especially the departments in more rural areas of our state — so that they can continue to do their jobs safely and effectively,” Capito said.

The grants go to the Cumberland Valley Volunteer Firemen’s Association, West Virginia University, the city of Belington, Ranson Independent Fire Co. No. 1, and volunteer fire departments in Kermit, Mason and Chapmanville.

“Our fire departments should never struggle to get the funding they need, and especially not during a public health crisis,” Manchin said.