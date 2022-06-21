West Virginia Football unveils Country Roads Nike uniforms for Backyard Brawl

MORGANTOWN, WV (VIDEO COURTESY WVU ATHLETICS) – What better way to celebrate West Virginia Day than by unveiling brand new uniforms. On Monday, West Virginia Football unveiled the special Country Roads Nike Uniforms they will wear when they travel to Pitt on Sept. 1.

It will be the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl and the first time the Mountaineers and Panthers will have met on the gridiron in 11 years.

The uniform has gold and blue trimming. The helmet features a roadmap of I-79 and other famous country roads.

Although Pitt leads the overall series, West Virginia has won 16 of the last 26 contests between these two teams.

Related